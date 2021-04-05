Stone Memorial finished off a perfect 4-0 week with two dominant performances, as they shut out Oliver Springs 8-0 and defeated Livingston Academy 15-1.
Oliver Springs
Stone Memorial’s Wade Wilson recorded a complete-game shutout against Oliver Springs Friday evening on his way to an 8-0 victory.
Wilson gave up only two hits while striking out 10 in seven innings of action.
SMHS recorded only four hits but capitalized on seven OS errors in the win.
Cameron McDonald went 1-3 with three runs scored in Friday’s contest.
Tanner Hurd went 1-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Livingston Academy
Saturday saw the Panthers explode for 15 runs on eight hits in six innings at Livingston Academy.
Cameron McDonald, Dylan Whittenburg and Will Magnusson each recorded three RBIs in the win. Whittenburg went 2-3 with two runs scored along with his three RBIs.
Whittenburg also continued his stellar season on the mound, giving up only one run in five innings pitched while striking out five.
Anthony Sherrill and Alex Sixkiller each posted two RBIs in the win. Sherrill also stole a base in the win.
Stone Memorial improved to 7-3 overall with the weekend’s wins.
SMHS has won four straight games, including a district sweep of White County last Monday and Tuesday.
SMHS will hit the field again on Thursday with a trip across town to Cumberland County for non-district action.
