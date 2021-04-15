Stone Memorial baseball returned to the diamond Monday and Tuesday for District 6AAA play, where the Panthers split a series with Rhea County.
Game one
Game one in Evensville went to the Golden Eagles, as Rhea County won a shootout over Stone Memorial 7-6.
Tanner Hurd racked up two hits, including a double, for the Panthers in the loss.
After Rhea County scored in the bottom of the first, Stone Memorial’s Anthony Sherrill knotted the game at one run each in the top of the third via a single to score Cameron McDonald.
Rhea County posted four runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 5-1 after three innings.
The Golden Eagles went ahead by as many as six runs (7-1) after four innings before the Panthers clawed back with three runs in the top of the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh before Rhea County eventually held off the rally, winning 7-6.
Game two
Rhea County traveled to Crossville on Tuesday for the second game of their District 6AAA series, where the Panthers avenged Monday’s loss via a 4-1 win over the Golden Eagles.
Stone Memorial’s Cade McClellan went the distance on the mound, giving up only two hits while striking out five in seven innings in the win.
The Panthers got going early with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Sherrill singled to second, scoring McDonald to put SMHS ahead
1-0.
Stone Memorial expanded their lead in the bottom of the second inning as Dylan Whittenburg drove in Braden Looper via a single to right, followed by a Sherrill double to left, scoring McDonald again and putting the Panthers up 3-0.
Rhea County got on the board in the top of the fourth, cutting Stone Memorial’s lead to 3-1.
The Panthers answered in the bottom-half of the frame with a run off an Alex Sixkiller grounder, scoring Whittenburg and putting SMHS ahead 4-1.
The 4-1 lead would hold for the final three innings, giving the Panthers a key district win.
Stone Memorial improved to 9-5 overall with Tuesday’s win and 3-1 overall in District 6AAA play.
SMHS hosted DeKalb County in non-district action on Thursday and travels to Watertown on Friday, weather permitting.
The Panthers are scheduled to return to district play Monday with a trip to Warren County.
