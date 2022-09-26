The Stone Memorial Panthers continued their season unscathed Friday with a 44-7 win over the York Institute Dragons in a non-district contest.
Stone, ranked 9th in the Associated Press poll for Division 1 — Class 4A last week, started the game with 14 unanswered points.
“That was a big deal to us,” Panther’s head coach Derik Samber said.
“We knew we needed to get up on this football team and not let them hang around. They’re a really talented team, an explosive team.”
York found the end zone with 5:35 left in the first quarter to make it a 14-7 game. Stone was making their way down the field when a pass was intercepted, turning the ball over. But the sting wasn’t felt long as Stone’s Blayton Flowers snatched the ball from the air on the next play.
The score stood at 14-7 at the end of the first Stone wasted no time adding to their lead in the second quarter, putting up another touchdown with just seconds ticked off the clock.
York was making good progress moving the ball down the field on the next drive. As they neared the end zone, Stone’s Kaleb Flowers grabbed a pass at the 5 yard line and, with help from his blockers, ran it 95 yards for a touchdown with 8:57 left in the first half.
“They had a big play and got into the Red Zone,” Samber said. “Kaleb didn’t just keep points off the board for them, but put points on the board for us. It was a big swing.”
With the score at 28-7, both team tried to make their way back to the end zone, but weren’t able to as the half came to a close.
Stone added a field goal in the third quarter and another touchdown, making the score 38-7 with 4:09 left in the quarter.
With a comfortable lead and the clock running, Samber gave the field to his younger players, who scored a final touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 44-7.
“We play as many JV games as we can, but for them to get under the bright lights on Friday night is always important, too,” Samber said.
Quarterback Hunter Heavilon finished the night with 3 touchdowns. He was 4 for 10 passing with 71 yards in the air. He completed 7 carries for 49 yards.
Braden Looper had 12 passing yards and one touchdown. Nick Osmun had 25 yards passing and 12 yards rushing.
Houston Woody led the team in rushing yards with 142 yards on 12 carries. Bear Eldridge had 31 yards on 4 carries and two catches for 31 yards.
Kaleb Flowers had 2 catches for 40 yards and on carry for 11 yards.
Samber said turnovers continued to be an issue with the team.
“That’s got to be cleaned up,” he said, adding some turnovers came on “flukey stuff,” like tip passes.
“Some of that’s out of our control, but we certainly need to clean up with we can control.”
Friday, Stone will play Cumberland County High School for the annual King of the Mountain match-up between Cumberland County’s teams.
Stone holds the advantage in the series with 12 wins since the match-up began in 2007.
