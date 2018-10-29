Inclement weather pushed Stone Memorial’s football game against William Blount up to Thursday, but that didn’t matter as the Panthers’ dominant run through 2018 continued as they shut out the Class 6A Governors 27-0 on senior night.
“This one feels like we accomplished something,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “They very well simulated what we’ll see in the playoffs. My challenge to the guys since I’ve been here is to play our four best quarters of football — and we were pretty close tonight.”
Senior quarterback Thomas Arnold added
to his Mr. Football résumé with 186 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns along with 8-14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the air.
“This group of seniors has grown up together,” said Arnold following the senior night victory.
“We pulled together tonight and knew we
had to work hard and
get this win before playoffs.”
Stone Memorial took the lead at the 2:05 mark of the opening period on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to running back Ethan Norris.
A Jaydon Sadowski extra point kick made the score 7-0.
Senior linebacker Will Delk recovered a WBHS fumble on the ensuing possession to set up Stone Memorial for their second touchdown, this one a 16-yard run by Arnold at the 8:08 mark of the second period.
The Panthers would take their 14-0 lead to
the locker room at halftime.
Stone Memorial’s opening drive of the third quarter resulted in points as Arnold rushed in from 12 yards out to make it 21-0.
Arnold connected with senior receiver Jesus Murillo at the 9:55 mark of the fourth quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 27-0 in favor of the Panthers.
“I like our game plan offensively,” added Samber. “We executed a lot of shot plays, and that’s something that tends to generate points. I’m proud of the way our kids played.”
The shutout was the second of the season by the Panther defense, a defense that gave up an average of only 14.3 points per game in the regular season.
“We got the Gatorade bath on coach (John) Dryden for the shutout,” Samber said. “That’s really impressive. It was kind of a stressful week. It was short and difficult to prepare for by playing on Thursday. Credit coach Dryden, Adam Knepp, Andy Bryan for getting that defensive side of the ball ready.”
Norris finished the day with 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown reception. Junior Mason Hurd has continued his strong second-half performance with 62 total yards on eight touches, an average of 7.75 yards per attempt.
Stone Memorial finished coach Samber’s first regular season with a 9-1 record and a perfect 4-0 in Region 3-4A play.
“We’ve got great kids, and they’re a lot of fun to coach, and I think that spells success,” said Samber on the season.
Stone Memorial will host the first round of the Class 4A playoffs against Region 4-4A opponent Marshall County on Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m. More information on the playoff matchup will be available throughout the week in the Crossville Chronicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.