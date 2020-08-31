The threat of inclement weather pushed Stone Memorial’s football game with Clay County up a day, but the result was all Panthers as SMHS defeated the Bulldogs 32-0 on Thursday.
“Defensively, we played great,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber.
“They got in the red zone three or four times but didn’t come away with any points.”
Offensively, it was a tale of two halves, as the Panthers led 6-0 at halftime. SMHS’ lone first-half touchdown came on a Nick Coble three-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left in the first period.
“Offensively, we left a lot of points and yards on the field with penalties and dropped explosive plays,” Samber said. “The offensive line was solid up front. Nick had over 130 yards rushing.”
Stone Memorial needed a spark early in the third, and it came in the form of a Gage Walker interception on the goal line.
The pick set up Stone Memorial on their own 14-yard line, where they marched down field to the Clay County 29-yard line.
From there, Stone Memorial opened up the playbook for a WR reverse call to Caleb Flowers, who broke loose for a 29-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0 with 2:40 left in the third period.
The Panther defense found their way onto the scoreboard on the ensuing drive, as Grant Finley returned an interception more than 40 yards to the end zone for six.
With 1:45 remaining in the third period, SMHS led 20-0.
Stone Memorial found the end zone again early in the fourth period, as a Bryant Carter 36-yard completion to Hunter Heavilon set the Panthers up deep in Bulldog territory.
“Bryant had his best night throwing the football,” Samber said. “He was 6-13 and we had four drops.
“We threw it early to get confidence and rhythm. Their coverage played into our favor more than Grace’s,” he said, referring to last week’s opponent Grace Christian Academy.
Carter followed the completion with a 15-yard touchdown run a few plays later, putting Stone Memorial ahead 26-0.
Braden Looper capped off the night with a 14-yard touchdown run with 2:29 remaining, making the final score 32-0 Panthers.
Coble finished the night with 131 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Carter posted 88 rushing yards and a touchdown from the quarterback position along with 87 yards through the air.
The win improves Stone Memorial to 1-1 overall this season. The Panthers host DeKalb County this Friday in their first Region 3-4A contest of the season.
“It’s huge for us,” Samber said on the DeKalb game. “They’re really good; they’ve lost two nail-biters to good football teams.
“It’s the first region game, and we’ve only got four of those,” he added. “They were picked to win it. They’re a quarterfinal team that brought everybody back.”
DeKalb County at Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
