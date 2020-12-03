A week of schedule changes sees the Stone Memorial Panthers facing their original opponent for this Friday, Siegel High School.
Stone Memorial athletic director Lance Kennedy confirmed Thursday morning that Friday's Siegel at Stone Memorial boys contest is on for Friday, Dec. 4, and will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
Earlier this week, Stone Memorial at Upperman was postponed until Dec. 17 due to inclement weather. Siegel at SMHS was also put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns at Siegel.
But now the Siegel/Stone Memorial boys game is a go, giving the Panthers their first action since Nov. 21.
The Siegel girls are unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues, so the Lady Panthers are actively searching for a Friday night opponent. The girls game would tip off at 8 p.m. should an opponent be determined. Updates will be posted as available.
