With the football season closing in, the Stone Memorial Panthers hosted their first full-pads scrimmage on Friday.
York Institute and Harriman traveled to SMHS for the action.
“I don’t think you’re ever pleased with the first scrimmage, but we saw some good things,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “Our physicality and some kids stepping up were things we’re excited about.”
York and Harriman play two different types of offense, and seeing both was beneficial for the Panthers.
“That was good for us,” said Samber. “York being winged-t and physical. Harriman’s spread stuff is traditionally more of what you see.”
Stone Memorial came out of the gates hot, marching down the field to score on their first possession via a Bryant Carter quarterback sneak from the two-yard line.
From there, points were hard to come by for all three teams.
“We had a little communication issue early,” Samber said. “We’ve got some playmakers on the outside. We’re going to take some shots and get creative.”
On the defensive side of the ball, there were positives and negatives for defensive coordinator John Dryden’s unit that gave up a mere 15.7 points per game last season.
“We didn’t get into some right checks and recognize formations sometimes,” added Samber.
New faces will be the key to Stone Memorial’s success this season.
“Bryant Carter stepping in at quarterback will be huge,” Samber said. “Quincy Hunter will be a receiver that transferred to us from out of state.
“Jeremy Faalafua played special teams for us last year, and he’ll be starting for us in the slot.
“Riley Day is another receiver with a big frame. He’s a basketball kid that’s super coachable.”
On defense, Gage Walker and Gary Burkhammer will be new faces of note.
The Panthers will host Oneida Friday in their second scrimmage. Between now and then, Samber will focus on building off the basics.
“The foundational principles are in schematically,” Samber said. “We’ll continue to build out from there.
“There are still starting positions up for grabs still. We’re still working those out.”
Stone Memorial opens the regular season Aug. 23 when they host Grace Christian Academy. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.