Stone Memorial finished their season sweep of Clarkrange in impressive fashion Tuesday, 73-31. Zach Boyd led SMHS with 13 points and five rebounds, followed by Conner Bowman with 11 points and three boards. The Panthers led 40-16 at halftime in the non-district win. Stone Memorial improves to 9-10 overall with the win and will take the court next at White County on Friday. Above is SMHS point guard Matthew Bilbrey.

