Stone Memorial finished their season sweep of Clarkrange in impressive fashion Tuesday, 73-31. Zach Boyd led SMHS with 13 points and five rebounds, followed by Conner Bowman with 11 points and three boards. The Panthers led 40-16 at halftime in the non-district win. Stone Memorial improves to 9-10 overall with the win and will take the court next at White County on Friday. Above is SMHS point guard Matthew Bilbrey.
Panthers run away with 73-31 win at CHS
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Don Wayne Dotson, age 73, of Crossville, TN, passed away Sunday, February 07, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born on July 21, 1947 in Rowlett, TX, son of the late Charlie Dotson and Virginia (Bayless) Dotson. Don worked in a factory as a machine operator and was of the Baptist fai…
Cathy Louise (Ralston) Huner died peacefully in the arms of her husband, Kevin, Jan. 26, 2021, after a brief illness. Cate was born July 9, 1953, to Gerald Ralston and Margret (Hellinger) Ralston. Cate is survived by her husband, Kevin; sisters, Diane Stock and her husband John, Cheryl Goudy…
Most Popular
Articles
- Food Lion opens its doors
- Perfect storm for weekend weather event
- 'Waves' of snow targeting area
- Health department will start offering vaccines to those 65 and older, or who meet other criteria
- A war widow remembers: 'Wolfhound' Tommy Rogers killed in Vietnam three months after arriving
- BREAKING: Tessa Miller named Miss Basketball finalist
- Clark pleads in 2019 Tansi fatal shooting
- One arrested at scene of reported drug overdose
- UPDATE Police identify woman killed in pedestrian accident
- Huntsville corrections officer dies from COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.