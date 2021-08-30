Stone Memorial entered the win column in impressive fashion Friday night, as the Panthers defeated East Ridge in non-region football action, 47-21.
“The kids did a good job and made some plays,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “We had a bunch of different kids run the ball; Kyle Trentham, Jake Shada, Blayton Flowers, Hunter Heavilon, Bryant Carter and Houston Woody all rotated in the backfield.
Stone Memorial rushed for a collective 290 yards, led by Flowers with 83 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. QB Hunter Heavilon racked up 77 yards and two scores, and Houston Woody posted two touchdowns along with 45 rushing yards.
The Panther defense got in on the scoring as well.
“Defense put another score on the board this week, which is always big,” Samber said. It was a weird game in which we didn’t have game films. Coach Justin Qualls did a great job. The game plan was great.”
Stone Memorial wasted no time going ahead by multiple scores. The Panthers found the end zone on the opening drive as Heavilon capped off a 58-yard drive with a two-yard TD run around the left side.
Ethan Lynch added the extra point to put Stone Memorial ahead 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Stone Memorial’s defense then found the end zone on the following possession as Damarius Moore recovered a fumble and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown at the 8:16 mark of the first period. The score put SMHS ahead 14-0.
“We wanted a big start,” Samber said. “We were glad to be back at home and jump off to a good start, especially with a young team.”
Heavilon scored his second touchdown of the evening on the Panthers’ next possession, and 18-yard rush with 3:51 left in the first half, giving Stone Memorial a 21-0 lead with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
East Ridge got on the board on the following possession, scoring on a 36-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-7 with 9:46 left until halftime.
The Panthers would score once more before halftime as Woody found the end zone on a two-yard run with 3:08 left in the quarter, making the score 28-7 at halftime.
Woody scored again early in the third period to put SMHS up 35-7.
Flowers would score twice in the second half on runs of 3 and 26 yards, giving Stone Memorial a 47-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
East Ridge found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to make the final score 47-21 in favor of SMHS.
Stone Memorial improves to 1-1 overall this season and begins Region 4-4A play this Friday against Livingston Academy.
Due to renovations, the game will be played at Tennessee Tech University.
“It’s good to get on the winning side of things,” Samber said. “Next week’s big. I think the kids will be excited for the environment at Tech, and it’s a region game.
Stone Memorial vs. Livingston Academy at Tennessee Tech is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.