Fresh off a Class AAA state final four appearance, the Stone Memorial High School boys basketball team is back in action for summer team camps.
“We just finished up our seventh day of camp down here,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps following Tuesday’s action at Middle Tennessee State University. “We head to Memphis this weekend.
“It’s been a great summer for us,” Capps added. “We’ve got to see a lot of players in new roles. There’s a new team dynamic when you lose and add guys. It’s been good for us; we’ve had some success and lost to some really good teams.”
The Panthers went 22-11 during last season’s Class AAA state final four run before falling to eventual state champion Greeneville, 59-55. SMHS won the Region 4AAA championship over Page, 57-48.
“There are expectations with this group,” Capps said. “Last season we were able to hide behind our youth and inexperience. Now we’re getting everybody’s best effort, even in camps. It’s a big game changer. We’ve got to step our game up and improve. It’s good to get everybody’s best effort; it makes you better.”
Stone Memorial lost two seniors in Dylan Whittenburg and PJ Barnes. The Panthers return four starters, led by rising sophomore Cade Capps, who was named all-state, all-state tournament and region tournament MVP as a freshman.
Rising senior guard Matthew Bilbrey returns off his all-state tournament season along with Blake Holt, Brady Lane, Preston Mayberry, Jayden Eldridge and Conner Bowman.
“Conner is going to have to pick up a little more offensive responsibility, and he’s had a really good summer,” Capps said. “We’ve got a newcomer from California named Wyatt Growth. He’s a junior, and he’s getting there.”
Stone Memorial’s loaded summer schedule is intentional.
“Chemistry takes time,” Capps said. “There are no shortcuts to chemistry. It takes time together to develop.”
