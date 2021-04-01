It’s been a while since Stone Memorial baseball swept a district opponent.
Eight years, to be exact.
The Panthers got that monkey off their back this week as they swept White County in District 6AAA action.
“These guys are growing here and realizing we’re not just here to make noise in the district; we’re looking to win it,” said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes. “Tuesday was one step closer to that.”
Game one saw the Panthers win a home contest over the Warriors, 4-1.
Dylan Whittenburg continued his red-hot 2021, as the SMHS pitcher gave up only one run and one hit while striking out nine Warriors in the win.
SMHS led early as Cameron McDonald stole home, putting SMHS ahead 1-0.
The Panthers found home again in the bottom of the third via an Anthony Sherrill single to center, scoring Nick Osmun.
After White County scored in the top of the fourth, Stone added the first of two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Whittenburg scored via a passed ball, giving them a 3-1 advantage.
The Panthers found home once more in the at-bat as Tanner Hurd ground-out scored Sherrill, making the final score 4-1 in favor of SMHS.
Game two saw Stone Memorial overcome a 4-1 deficit to win at White County, 7-6.
“That was a grow-up game,” Stokes said. We had some guys in some different spots, and it was a game that we got behind. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”
The Panthers got on the board early as a Whittenburg single scored McDonald in the first inning.
SMHS trailed 4-1 after two innings before a massive third inning offensively saw the Panthers score four runs to retake the lead.
A single from Sherrill to score McDonald started the rally, followed by an Ethan Todd bunt to score Whittenburg.
Stone tied the contest at four via a sacrifice fly by Cade McClellan to score Sherrill.
Stone Memorial retook the lead 5-4 via Todd stealing home.
SMHS put up another run in the fourth as Whittenburg drove in McDonald, then scored two batters later to take a 7-4 lead.
White County would score in the fourth and fifth but get no closer as SMHS won 7-6.
“Cade coming in down 4-1 was an absolute bulldog,” Stokes said. “He pitched a heck of a game, and the guys fed off his energy. They put some runs on us but we struck right back.”
The Panthers are currently 5-3 overall and 2-0 in District 6AAA play.
“Every day is business, and we’re playing clean baseball right now,” Stokes added. “That’s where we want to keep it.”
