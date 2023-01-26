The Stone Memorial Panthers put an emphatic exclamation point on their season series with rival Cumberland County Tuesday night when SMHS came on strong late to grab an 83-43 home district victory.
“Last time we played them, they wanted to execute and turn their offense over and over,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “So, we wanted to try and speed them up a little bit, and force them into some tougher shots. Early they were able to make some tough shots, but as we made adjustments, we were able to force them into some tough looks. Then we were finally able to get out in transition and start running. When we do that, we can start putting up a lot of points in a hurry.”
“We cut it to 10, so I think we were able to win the first four minutes of the second half,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “We missed some shots and they were able to get out in transition, but we just kind of ran out of gas. I was pretty pleased with our effort.”
The game went back and forth early with neither team really taking much of an advantage. Matthew Bilbrey and Cade Capps sparked the Panthers early, but Braeden Woodard kept the Jets in the mix. Stone led 18-11 after the first period and 39-24 at the intermission.
CCHS came out of the break on fire and cut into the Panthers’ lead. Stone was able to expand its lead to 68-36 as the fourth period was set to begin.
“I am big on offensive rebounds. When you get one, you get to start an offense from two feet away,” Coach Capps said. “Knowing that, I don’t want to let the other team do that, so I want to be very good at boxing out and limiting teams to one look. The stats show on a second shot, a team’s shooting percentage goes up to 60% from the field. That is eventually going to catch up with you.”
Bilbrey led Stone in scoring with 18 points. He was joined by Cade Capps with 18 and Preston Mayberry with 15. Wyatt Grothe scored nine points, while Brady Lane tallied eight and Blake Holt had six. Jordan Manis chipped in three points, while Zayden Rice, Connor Bowman and Nathan Bowman scored two points each.
Woodard tallied 17 points for the Jets. Reed scored 16, and Braden Leviner and Ethan Dixon scored three points each. Dylan Smith chipped in with two as did Jaydan Rodriguez.
“Defensively, we wanted to try and limit them the best we could,” Denney said. “We had moments where we did that very well. However, I thought the boys played really hard.”
“This is always such a tough game because there is so much emotion involved, the kids knowing each other,” Coach Capps said. “I was really tickled with how we focused and got locked in.
“However, Coach Denney and his staff are working very hard, the kids are working very hard. You can tell they’re making progress every game. I promise they’re going to be a tough out when the postseason comes around.”
The win improves Stone Memorial to 18-3 on the year and 8-0 in district action. Cumberland County falls to 4-19 for the season and 2-6 in league play.
The Panthers visit White County on Jan. 27, while Cumberland County will visit Pickett County. The girls’ game at each location will start at 6 p.m.
“I really like the way we’re playing, the way we’re playing together,” Coach Capps said.
“But there is no question we want to continue to improve and get better. We had some defensive miscues tonight, but the good thing is you can fix those and get better. I like where we’re at, but I want to improve and get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.