Stone Memorial golf is adding more hardware to their trophy case as they finished second place in the Keith Maxwell Invitational earlier this week in McMinnville.
The tournament was cut short due to lightning, so final scores are through 15 holes.
Billy Drainas and Brayden Houston were at 66 through 15, followed by Nolan Wyatt at 67 and Rayce Boston at 72 for a team total of 271. Cookeville won the team championship at 253.
For Cumberland County, Jaxon Reed was at 61 through 15, good for second overall individual.
