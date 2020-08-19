Tuesday morning was a solid showing for the Stone Memorial High School golf team as they placed second in the Golf Capital Classic at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
The Panthers shot a 319, good for second behind Cookeville at 314. Brady Brewer led SMHS with a 74 on the day, which was the second lowest score on the day.
Brewer was followed by Billy Drainas at 80, Nolan Wyatt at 81 and Kaleb McCoy at 84.
Cumberland County shot a 341 on the day and was led by Jaxon Inman at 77. Tucker Christopher also chipped in an 80 for CCHS.
Cumberland County will compete next Monday at Warren County, while Stone Memorial will face off against Livingston Academy at Hidden Valley Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.