Stone Memorial’s quest for a District 7AAA boys championship came one point short Saturday night, as the White County Warriors hit a walk-off buzzer beater to defeat SMHS in the championship game, 46-45.
“I was tickled with how our guys fought,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “A lot of things went against us, especially in the second half. We got behind in the foul count heavy, but played through that to give ourselves a chance.”
Stone Memorial held a 45-44 lead with 51 seconds remaining before White County was able to dribble the clock down to 10 seconds.
After taking a timeout, the Warriors saw freshman Tripp Pinion finish a layup as time expired to give White County the tournament championship.
“We’re not going to blame it on a few plays at the end of the game,” Capps said. “It’s a culmination. We hurt ourselves throughout the first part of the game.”
Stone Memorial was led in the championship game by freshman Cade Capps, who scored 22 points in the loss. Junior guard Matthew Bilbrey posted 10 points as well.
White County used a strong start to take a 17-7 lead after one quarter of action.
The Warriors maintained that lead throughout the second to hold a 28-19 advantage at halftime.
Stone Memorial narrowed the gap to four points, 38-34, by the end of the third quarter.
In the final period, Bilbrey gave SMHS their first lead (41-40) via a three-pointer off a Blake Holt assist with 4:30 remaining.
Stone Memorial held a one-possession lead until the final buzzer, making the final score 46-45.
“It’s a 32-minute game, and they competed the whole time,” Capps said.
Stone Memorial (45): Cade Capps 22, Matthew Bilbrey 10, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Conner Bowman 3, Preston Mayberry 2, Blake Holt 2
Semifinals vs. Livingston
Stone Memorial defeated Livingston Academy 65-54 in the 7AAA semifinals Friday night to advance to Saturday’s championship.
A balanced attack led the Panthers Friday as Capps scored 25, followed by Bilbrey and Whittenburg with 13 points each.
The Panthers led a close contest with Livingston 29-24 at halftime, and grew their lead to 45-36 by the end of the third.
Stone Memorial (65): Cade Capps 15, Matthew Bilbrey 13, Dylan Whittenburg 13, Preston Mayberry 7, Jayden Eldridge 6, Blake Holt 5, Conner Bowman 4, Brady Lane 2
* * *
The Panthers currently sit at 17-10 overall and have advanced to the Region 4AAA tournament as a No. 2 seed.
There’s a lot of opportunity to learn from this and get better,” Capps said. “We get a couple days off and get back to work on Tuesday.
“You’ve got to let this burn a little. That’s the only way you’ll get better from it. Then you’ve got to learn from it. Experience is something you get just after you need it.”
On Saturday, Stone Memorial will host the winner of the Lawrence County/Tullahoma District 8AAA consolation game.
Additional photos and video highlights from the District 7AAA tournament are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
