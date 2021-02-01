The Stone Memorial Panthers added two wins to their total this weekend with victories over Rhea County on Friday and Clarkrange on Saturday.
SMHS vs. Rhea County
Friday’s District 6AAA rematch against Rhea County was a bit tougher than the first, but ultimately Stone Memorial pulled away with a 59-52 win over the Golden Eagles.
Their Jan. 12 matchup saw SMHS hold a steady lead from the opening tip, however on Friday the Panthers and Rhea County saw 14 lead changes or ties throughout the game.
Rhea County held an 18-17 first-quarter lead over the Panthers before SMHS fought back to take a 29-28 advantage at halftime.
Rhea County led by as many as four points (43-39) in the third quarter and 46-42 early in the fourth before Stone Memorial closed on a 17-6 run to win by a final score of 59-52.
A strong performance by Chris Coudriet led the Panthers, as the senior post scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Guard Matthew Bilbrey posted 16 points off the bench for SMHS in the win.
Stone Memorial (59): Chris Coudriet 20, Matthew Bilbrey 16, Jack Eldridge 9, Dylan Whittenburg 5, Zach Boyd 4, Kaleb McCoy 3, Will Hecker 2
SMHS vs. Clarkrange
Saturday was a much smoother task for the Panthers as they defeated Clarkrange, 67-30.
“We had a tough one the night before,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “The first 15 games have been grueling. Coach Monday has worked his tail off with them (Clarkrange).
“We were able to go at them in waves and get a lot of good looks tonight. Our pressure bothered them, and it created a lot of open looks.”
Stone Memorial started on a 19-1 run and led 22-3 after one quarter.
The Panthers continued their strong play as they led 39-12 at halftime before winning by a final score of 67-30.
“This was perfectly timed after the long week we’ve had,” Capps said. “It’s always exciting to get the younger guys in. It’s good to let those guys have some fun and experience.”
Eleven of 13 players logged points for Stone Memorial on Saturday, led by Zach Boyd with 12 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.
Chris Coudriet also hit double-figures with 10 points and four steals in 13 minutes.
SMHS improves to 7-9 overall and 3-2 in District 6AAA play and hosts defending district champion Warren County this Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (67): Zach Boyd 12, Chris Coudriet 10, Will Hecker 8, Jack Eldridge 7, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Conner Bowman 6, Blake Holt 4, PJ Barnes 4, Kaleb McCoy 4, Nathan Houston 3, Matthew Bilbrey 3
