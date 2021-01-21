The Stone Memorial Panthers picked up a crucial District 6AAA victory at Cookeville Tuesday night, 50-43.
Defense and rebounding were key, as the Panthers held Cookeville to 33.3% shooting and out-rebounded them 31-20.
Matthew Bilbrey led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points off the bench.
Following Bilbrey was senior Chris Coudriet with 10 points and five rebounds and Zach Boyd with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Senior guard Will Hecker had a big impact despite a low-scoring night as he pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four assists along with five points.
Jack Eldridge recorded four points, four rebounds and four assists.
Stone Memorial led by as many as 11 points (22-11) in the second quarter before Cookeville narrowed the gap to 26-25 at halftime.
In the second half, the Cavaliers stormed ahead by five points (37-32) in the fourth quarter before Stone Memorial stormed back to win by a final score of 50-43. The Panthers outscored Cookeville 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers are currently 5-8 overall and 2-1 in District 6AAA play.
Stone Memorial is scheduled to host Clarkrange Saturday. The girls will travel to Brentwood Academy for a girls-only game Friday.
Stone Memorial (50): Matthew Bilbrey 14, Zach Boyd 10, Chris Coudriet 10, Will Hecker 5, Jack Eldridge 4, Kaleb McCoy 3, Dylan Whittenburg 2, Blake Holt 2
