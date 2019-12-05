The Stone Memorial Panthers dominated from start to finish on Tuesday as they defeated the Franklin County Rebels 66-42.
“Franklin County is a young team like us,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “We were able to get out to a really good start, coming off what we would consider a disappointing game at York.
“We were ready to play; the kids were fired up,” Capps added. “We were aggressive early. We got an early lead, and continued to pressure them. I was really pleased with our full effort, offensively and defensively. It shows a lot of growth.”
Stone Memorial’s defense was clicking from the opening tip, as the Panthers led 15-6 after one quarter.
The Panther offense picked it up in the second period as they led 36-16 at halftime. Panther senior Zach Street had 13 points through the first two periods.
“Zach is starting to get his basketball legs under him,” Capps said. “He was able to get 17 quality points for us. He did really well. We had a lot of kids that did a lot of good things.”
After growing their lead to 52-26 through three quarters, Stone Memorial finished off the night strong for a 66-42 victory.
“People can take defeat, but they also like to see a little success,” Capps said on his team’s performance. “It goes a long way to show the guys that there is growth.”
Stone Memorial is now 3-3 overall and will travel to Science Hill this Friday and Saturday to face Tennessee High School and the hosting Hilltoppers.
Stone Memorial (66): Zach Street 17, Jack Eldridge 9, Andre Flores 9, Will Hecker 9, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Zach Boyd 5, Hunter Wattenbarger 5, Chris Coudriet 4, Matthew Bilbrey 2
Photos by Walt Riches
