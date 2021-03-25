Monday’s showdown of Crossville baseball teams went to Stone Memorial, as the Panthers defeated Cumberland County in a low-scoring affair 2-0.
“We have two really good baseball teams in Cumberland County, and that’s really exciting,” said CCHS head coach Dave Prichard. “On both sides, it was pretty clean baseball. In tight games like that, little things matter. And that’s the difference in a 2-0 game.”
Stone Memorial’s Dylan Whittenburg stayed electric on the mound, throwing his second shutout of the season. Whittenburg hasn’t given up a run in 2021.
“He’s doing great,” said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes. “Obviously you’re not going to go throw a no-hitter every game, but to come out and throw a shutout is big. The guys played great defense behind him.
“They know when he’s on the mound, we can win any game we’re playing.”
“Hats off to Whittenburg, he threw a great game,” added Prichard.
Cumberland County pitcher Ace Hawkins’ stat line Monday evening was impressive as well.
Hawkins recorded nine strikeouts and gave up four hits in six innings against the Panthers.
“Ace did a great job for them tonight and he threw a great game,” said Stokes. “We knew we had a challenge in front of us with him on the mound. After the first time through, guys started seeing him a little better.”
Monday’s game was scoreless through four innings before the Panthers finally broke through in the bottom of the
fifth.
A Braden Looper double set the Panthers up in scoring position. Cameron McDonald hit a two-out single to score Looper and give SMHS the 1-0 lead.
Stone Memorial scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Anthony Sherrill made it home on a passed ball, giving the Panthers a 2-0 advantage they’d hold for the duration of the game.
Whittenburg finished Monday’s win with seven strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
The county rivalry game can be challenging mentally for both programs.
“Every game is an opportunity to get better, and this game doesn’t determine anything for our or Stone’s district standings,” said Prichard. “We got a little better tonight, we’ve just got to find a way to get runs through.”
“We always want to treat it like another game,” added Stokes. “We’ve got a lot of teams on our schedule. Every team in that dugout is a team we’re trying to beat.
“We had a loss on Saturday, so it was most important to get back in the win column.”
Cumberland County followed Monday’s game with a 7-5 win over Cooke-ville on Tuesday.
Both programs are traveling to East Tennessee this weekend for games.
Stone Memorial is scheduled to play in Gatlinburg Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.
CCHS was scheduled to play at Cherokee on Thursday, Cocke County on Friday and Maryville on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.