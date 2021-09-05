Stone Memorial was firing on all cylinders Friday night, as the Panthers defeated Livingston Academy 49-12 at Tennessee Tech University’s Tucker Stadium.
“Livingston’s always such a good football team,” said SMHS head football coach Derik Samber. “To come out and make some of the plays we did tonight was really special.”
SMHS quarterback Hunter Heavilon lit up the scoreboard, going 6-11 for 160 yards and four touchdowns. Three of the four touchdown throws went to receiver Kaleb Flowers in the first quarter alone.
“We’ve always had a good connection,” Heavilon said of Flowers. “We’ve been best friends for years. I trust him to run his route, and he trusts me to get the ball to him.”
After the Panther defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, Heavilon found Flowers downfield for a 31-yard touchdown pass on their first play from scrimmage to put SMHS ahead 7-0 with 10:18 left in the opening period. Ethan Lynch tacked on the PAT for SMHS.
“That’s something we put in this week,” Samber said. “We were really focused with our game plan.”
Stone Memorial got creative and called a successful onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, setting the Panthers up for the second Heavilon-to-Flowers touchdown throw of the first quarter, this one a 30-yard strike with 8:35 left in the first quarter to give Stone Memorial a 14-0 lead.
Flowers wasn’t done yet in the first period, as his third catch of the quarter resulted in a 53-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 20-0 with 4:59 left in the opening period.
A Flowers interception on defense later in the quarter kept Livingston Academy out of the end zone.
Stone Memorial wasn’t done scoring in the second quarter as Chris Hannah brought in a 27-yard touchdown reception with 59 seconds remaining until halftime, making the score 27-0 in favor of the Panthers.
Stone Memorial’s defense would get on the scoreboard one play later as Brady Lane tipped a Livingston Academy pass into the hands of Bryant Carter, who returned it for a Stone Memorial touchdown. Heavilon found Houston Woody in the end zone for a two-point conversion, putting Stone Memorial ahead 35-0 at halftime.
Livingston Academy would score twice in the second half to cut the SMHS lead to 35-12 before Panther running back Kyle Trentham broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run at the 9:06 remaining mark and Jake Shada scored on an 18-yard run to make the final score 49-12 in favor of SMHS.
Trentham finished with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Stone Memorial moves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 4-4A play. SMHS had scored 96 total points over the past two weeks and will look to keep that offensive production alive this Friday as they host non-region foe Monterey. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.