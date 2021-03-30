Stone Memorial opened District 6AAA baseball play with a home win over White County on Monday, 4-1.
Dylan Whittenburg continued his red-hot 2021, as the SMHS pitcher gave up only one run and one hit while striking out nine Warriors in the win.
The contest was a pitching duel from the start, as the Panthers recorded only three hits on their way to four runs.
Stone Memorial took the lead in the bottom of the first inning as Cameron McDonald stole home, putting SMHS ahead 1-0.
The Panthers extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning via an Anthony Sherrill single to center, scoring Nick Osmun.
White County answered in the top of the fourth with their lone run of the contest via a sacrifice fly to left field.
Stone Memorial added the first of two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth on a Whittenburg run via a passed ball, giving SMHS a 3-1 advantage. The Panthers found home once more in the at-bat as Tanner Hurd ground-out scored Sherrill, making the final score 4-1 in favor of SMHS.
The Panthers are currently 4-3 overall and will look to sweep White County Tuesday evening in Sparta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.