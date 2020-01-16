District play got off to a strong start for the Stone Memorial Panthers Tuesday night, as SMHS opened 6AAA play with a 79-51 win at Rhea County.
“Every road game in district is always tough,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “We knew they were going to come out and play hard. They got after it.”
Though the Panthers won by 28, Rhea County was able to keep the contest competitive for a half as the teams were tied at 27 at halftime.
“We couldn’t get any continuity offensively, and we were kind of stagnant moving the ball,” Capps added.
Rhea County briefly led 31-29 in the third period before Stone Memorial finished the period on a 27-6 run to lead 58-37 after three quarters.
“It was rough that first half, and we were able to wake up in the second half,” Capps said. “They (SMHS) did a tremendous job getting the ball out, pushing, knocking down shots and getting stops.”
Stone Memorial cruised through the fourth quarter to win by a final score of 79-51, giving the Panthers a 1-0 start in District 6AAA play.
“You only get eight of them; they matter,” Capps said of district games. “Every one of them are crucial and magnified even more. To be able to get off to a great start on the road, I’m just tickled with our effort.”
It was a balanced attack from Stone Memorial offensively, as four players scored in double-figures. Zach Street led the way with 17 points on 7-9 shooting, followed by Chris Coudriet posting 15 points.
Zach Boyd and Hunter Wattenbarger also hit the double-figure scoring mark, as Boyd recorded 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Wattenbarger scored 10 and had eight assists in the victory.
The victory puts Stone Memorial at 12-6 overall going into Friday’s District 6AAA matchup with Warren County.
The Pioneers come to Crossville with a 10-9 overall record and 0-1 mark in district play, as White County defeated Warren County 69-63 Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (79): Zach Street 17, Chris Coudriet 15, Zach Boyd 13, Hunter Wattenbarger 10, Will Hecker 8, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Jack Eldridge 5, Matthew Bilbrey 3, Andre Flores 2
