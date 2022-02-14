Months of work and preparation paid off for the Stone Memorial Panthers Friday night as they locked up the regular season District 7AAA championship with a 59-54 victory over Livingston Academy.
“We were picked preseason third by the coaches and sixth by the media,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “So our kids saw where they were. They work hard, and I’m really pleased with the kids.
“We held on to that first place for a few weeks. Everybody was coming after them, and that was the first time a lot of those kids had to play with a target on their back. We got everybody’s best effort.”
Stone Memorial finishes the regular season at 16-9 overall and 9-3 in District 7AAA play.
The Panthers went 11-3 after Christmas break.
“I told them back in the summer that our best basketball would be after Christmas,” Capps said. “They believed it. They’re the ones that have to go out and perform.”
To lock up the title, the Panthers had to hold off a strong performance from Livingston Academy on Friday.
“Livingston is well-coached and they competed their tails off,” Capps said. “There’s a lot of pride in that program. We had kids that stepped up and made defensive plays. I was tickled with our fight and effort, especially after Thursday.”
SMHS freshman Cade Capps led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points and 8 rebounds, followed by Matthew Bilbrey with 14 points and Dylan Whittenburg with 13.
The Wildcats looked to spoil Stone’s night as they led 17-14 after the first quarter.
SMHS recovered in the second period to take a 27-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Panthers pushed their lead out to 11 points (44-33) midway through the third quarter due in part to Cade Capps hitting three three-pointers in the frame.
Livingston wouldn’t go away quietly as the Wildcats tied the game at 52 points each with 1:40 left, but Bilbrey quickly gave the Panthers the lead again with a runner in the paint on the ensuing possession.
SMHS would seal the game from the free throw line to win 59-54.
“You want to let them celebrate after the last game for about 24 hours, then you’ve got to flip the switch,” Capps said. “The postseason is the real season. This is what everybody remembers. We’ve got to turn our focus to the postseason and get ready for the tournament. Hopefully we can lock in and have some postseason success.”
Stone Memorial enters the District 7AAA tournament as the overall No. 1 seed and has a first round bye.
The Panthers will face the winner of Upperman and Livingston Academy on Friday in the semifinals.
“Some people don’t like it, because you basically get a week off. It gives us a chance to work on us and fix some things we identify from our last few games. Livingston really revealed some of our weaknesses. We’re looking forward to it. We find out who we play on Wednesday.”
Stone Memorial (59): Cade Capps 17, Matthew Bilbrey 14, Dylan Whittenburg 13, Brady Lane 4, Conner Bowman 3, Blake Holt 2, Preston Mayberry 2, Jayden Eldridge 2, P.J. Barnes 2
* * *
For the Lady Panthers, their regular season came to a close with a 66-27 loss to Livingston Academy. SMHS finishes the season at 8-18 overall and 3-9 in District 7AAA play, good for sixth overall.
Stone Memorial will travel to White County on Tuesday for the first round of the district tournament against the No. 3-seeded Warriorettes.
Photos from the final regular season games for both the boys and girls are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
