It was a successful weekend in Lenoir City for the Stone Memorial basketball programs.
Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers won their tournament in the Lenoir City Christmas Classic.
Girls
The Lady Panthers’ signature defense was on display as SMHS gave up an average of only 32.7 points over the three-game tournament.
Stone Memorial defeated Karns 68-23, Sullivan South 58-33 and Carter in the championship game 75-42.
“Coming off of a little bit of a break, and finishing as strong as we did was big,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck.
SMHS opened play Thursday with a 68-23 victory over Karns. Senior Emma Capps posted 21 points to lead all scorers in the game, along with 15 from Junior Tessa Miller.
Point guard Mattie Buck’s impact on the game was monumental. She recorded 10 assists and eight steals.
Stone Memorial (68): Emma Capps 21, Tessa Miller 15, Katie Adkisson 8, Skylar Dishman 5, Kenry Malone 4, Mattie Buck 3, Kylie Houston 2, Maggie Hazelton 2, Kimberlyn Cash 2, Keaton Freitag 2, Chloe Roark 2, Annah Goss 2
SMHS followed Thursday’s victory with another double-digit win by defeating Sullivan South 58-33 Friday.
The duo of Capps and Miller led again. Miller recorded nine points and 11 rebounds. Capps posted 17 points in 21 minutes.
Stone Memorial (58): Emma Capps 17, Tessa Miller 9, Mattie Buck 7, Chloe Roark 6, Keaton Freitag 5, Kimberlyn Cash 4, Annah Goss 4, Kenry Malone 3, Abby Weaver 2, Katie Adkisson 1
The Lady Panthers finished their tourney sweep with a 75-42 victory over Carter in the championship game.
“Carter is much better than what we allowed them to play,” Buck said. “We played really good and were focused. We wanted to finish this first half of the year with a statement.”
Miller posted a season-high 26 points, along with 21 from Capps.
The Lady Panthers are now 13-1 overall and will host Cumberland County Jan. 4.
Stone Memorial (75): Tessa Miller 26, Emma Capps 21, Annah Goss 9, Katie Adkisson 6, Mattie Buck 5, Kimberlyn Cash 4, Keaton Freitag 3, Chloe Roark 1
Boys
The Panthers went a perfect 3-0 over the weekend, extending their winning streak to five games. Stone Memorial defeated Karns 54-42, Jackson County 54-33, and Walker Valley 60-44. SMHS is 9-5 overall.
Chris Coudriet posted 16 points against Karns in the tournament’s first round.
Stone Memorial (54): Chris Coudriet 16, Jack Eldridge 13, Zach Street 11, Will Hecker 6, Andre Flores 4, Zach Boyd 2, Hunter Wattenbarger 2
A gas leak at Lenoir City High School Friday night pushed the Panthers’ semifinal contest to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
“I talked to a bunch of other coaches, and they said they had never canceled a game at night, and come back the next morning,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “It was very odd, and I was curious how we would respond. They came out in the morning and played together and made some big shots.
“We normally have a shoot-around and a scout session, and we didn’t get that. We just came out and played, and I was tickled at how the kids showed up in that situation.”
Street and Boyd each posted 12 points in the morning contest as SMHS won 54-33.
Stone Memorial (54): Zach Boyd 12, Zach Street 12, Chris Coudriet 8, Will Hecker 7, Jack Eldridge 6, Kaleb McCoy 5, Dylan Whittenburg 2, Andre Flores 2
Stone Memorial turned around and played again Saturday night, defeating region foe Walker Valley 60-44.
Coudriet continued his strong play by posting 18 points in the win.
Stone Memorial (60): Chris Coudriet 18, Zach Street 13, Jack Eldridge 12, Zach Boyd 8, Hunter Wattenbarger 5, Will Hecker 4
