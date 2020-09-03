Friday night football returns this week with a little extra meaning, as both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial will take the field in their first Region 3-4A matchups of the season.
Cumberland County
The CCHS Jets will host Livingston Academy, last season’s region champion.
Livingston went a perfect 10-0 during the regular season last year before falling to Nolensville in the first round of the playoffs. The Wildcats defeated Cumberland County 42-0 in 2019.
This year, Livingston Academy enters the contest at 1-1 overall with a week one victory over Westmoreland, 12-10, and a 33-18 loss to Cookeville last Friday.
Cumberland County comes into Friday looking to right the ship after an 0-2 start to the season. The Jets haven’t won against Livingston Academy since 2010.
The keys for a Jet victory Friday night come down to the fundamentals: establish a ground game, limit turnovers and make tackles.
Head coach Noah Repasky’s offense, like most in high school football, requires a consistent running attack, and look for the Jets to try and establish that early.
Running backs Colin Brown and Reece Crockett will be called upon to carry the load for the Jets.
Last week against White County, first-half turnovers doomed Cumberland County. Keeping possession of the football will be key to holding Livingston Academy off the scoreboard.
Lastly, CCHS missed multiple tackles in the backfield and open field that could’ve negated big plays by White County. Finishing tackles at the point of first contact will be huge this week.
Stone Memorial
The Stone Memorial Panthers will host Region 3-4A favorite DeKalb County at Panther Stadium this week.
The visiting Tigers are coming off an 8-5 season last year that included a Cinderella run to the TSSAA state quarterfinals.
In 2019, DeKalb County defeated Stone Memorial 33-0.
This season, the Tigers enter Friday’s contest at 0-2 overall with losses to Warren County and Upperman.
Stone Memorial comes into Friday at 1-1 with a loss to Grace Christian in week one and a 32-0 win over Clay County last Friday.
The Panthers are 2-1 overall against DeKalb County since joining Region 3-4A in 2017.
For Stone Memorial to pick up a pivotal region victory Friday night, eliminating mental mistakes will be key for coach Derik Samber’s Panthers.
Though Stone Memorial won 32-0 last week, they led only 6-0 at halftime. SMHS had multiple dropped passes and penalties that left points and yards on the field.
Quarterback Bryant Carter will look to establish the passing game early to complement running back Nick Coble, who totaled 133 rushing yards last week.
