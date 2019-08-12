With the regular season less than two weeks away, the Stone Memorial Panthers put on an impressive performance against Oneida in their second scrimmage Friday.
“Tony Lambert and Oneida have a great program,” SMHS coach Derik Samber said. “They do everything the right way. Anytime you get work with them, you’re going to get better.
“We showed a lot of growth. We took big steps Monday through Thursday. We’re not a finished product, but we showed improvement tonight.”
After giving up a first-possession touchdown, the Panther defense shut out Oneida’s varsity for the duration of the scrimmage. Stone Memorial’s defense forced two turnovers as well: a Zach Street interception and Brian Hoover fumble recovery.
“That’s a good, physical football team,” Samber said. “I like the way we responded. We had a lot of stops.”
Offensively, a balanced attack led to two varsity touchdowns, both rushed in by Mason Hurd from within five yards. Street, a senior, was a key piece as well.
Sophomore quarterback Bryant Carter’s growth has opened Stone Memorial’s playbook for the 2019 season.
“Bryant did not look like a sophomore starting his second scrimmage,” said Samber. “When the quarterback is effective, that speaks to the whole offense. He’s going to be a distributor.”
Carter, Hurd and Street weren’t the only Panthers to step up against Oneida.
“Braxton Singer was really physical, and Nick Coble has grown tremendously at corner,” said Samber. “I’ll brag on Gary Burkhammer and Gage Walker, too. Grant Finley has been a leader, along with Daniel Rodriguez and Cedric Little.”
The Panthers get one more scrimmage before week one, as they travel to Rhea County this Friday for jamboree action.
SMHS will kick off the regular season Aug. 23, when they host Grace Christian Academy.
