The Stone Memorial Panthers picked up a key District 7AAA victory at Upperman on Tuesday, 54-50.
“This is a tradition-rich place here, and they do it the right way,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “It’s a tough environment to come and get a win. They executed well, and we were able to finally settle in a little late in the game.”
Stone Memorial (13-8, 7-2) used the victory to grab sole place of first place in District 7AAA, one game ahead of Cumberland County, who is 6-2 in league action.
Three Panthers scored in double figures as Matthew Bilbrey recorded 15 points and nine rebounds, followed by Cade Capps with 14 points and six boards and Dylan Whittenburg with 12 points and three assists.
The efforts of the entire team were key.
“We had a lot of other guys step up, too,” Capps said. “Blake Holt had five massive points late. Preston hit a big three in the first half. Conner hit one late, but it was a big one. We had a lot of contributions tonight.”
After 10 ties or lead changes in the first period, Stone Memorial held a narrow 11-10 advantage.
It was Upperman (11-8, 4-3) who took over in the second period, taking an eight-point lead midway through (21-13) before holding a 24-21 halftime advantage.
Upperman held their lead through the third period as they were ahead 38-37 going into the final period. Hustle plays and effort were the key to the Bees’ success through three quarters.
“Those 50/50 balls are hustle plays; who wants it more,” Capps said. “Upperman was hustling and diving on the floor. We started to get those late. That’s the game of basketball, and it’s a game of runs.”
Stone Memorial dialed in from there, retaking a 44-43 lead with 5:20 remaining on two Holt free throws.
The teams traded baskets before Cade Capps spun for a layup with 2:49 remaining, giving SMHS a 48-47 advantage over Upperman.
Stone Memorial allowed the Bees no closer as Bilbrey put the game on ice with less than 30 seconds remaining, hitting two free throws to put SMHS ahead by the game’s final score of 54-50.
“We didn’t finish the game as clean, but that’s part of it,” coach Capps said. “You’ve got to be able to go on the road and win ugly games. They made us earn it, and I’m proud of our effort.”
Stone Memorial’s Friday trip to Macon County was pushed up to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather. The Panthers have a contest scheduled Saturday as well, weather permitting.
“Saturday, we have to travel 20 minutes up to Clarkrange in a tough venue up there,” Capps added. “Back-to-back road games will show the maturity of our team.”
The Panthers close out the regular season with a tough stretch.
“It doesn’t get any easier next week, when we go to No. 3 Knox Webb on Tuesday,” Capps said. “We finish out the week after with Upperman and Livingston at our place. None of these games are easy; we’re going to have to go out and earn them.”
Additional photos and video content from Tuesday’s win, as well as Thursday’s games at Macon, are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (54): Matthew Bilbrey 15, Cade Capps 14, Dylan Whittenburg 12, Blake Holt 7, Preston Mayberry 3, Jayden Eldridge 2, Conner Bowman 1
