The Stone Memorial Panthers were looking for a spark, something that would help them get out of a cloud they’ve seemed to have played in over the last two games.
The Panthers closed out the regular season with a loss at Livingston Academy, and then followed that up earlier in this week with a loss to White County in the first round of the District 7AAA Tournament. Something needed to change if Stone Memorial wanted to make a long run in the postseason.
Enter senior Matthew Bilbrey.
Bilbrey scored 30 points Wednesday night, including 26 points in the second half and four three-pointers in the final period, to carry the Panthers to a 73-63 victory over Livingston Academy in the consolation game of the tournament.
“It feels great to get the win. I am really happy for the boys,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “We had to weather a storm tonight, but that is just postseason basketball. It is truly survive and advance. You’re not going to blow people out.
“We were stagnating for the first three quarters tonight, we were stagnating for the entirety of the last game, and we were very stagnate the last time we played them at Livingston. So, we’ve been stagnate for 11 quarters. We were finally able to come out of it a little bit in that last quarter tonight.”
The Panthers came out of the blocks on fire Wednesday, scoring 13 points in the first period while smothering the Wildcats on defense. They led 13-4 going into the second eight minutes. Livingston Academy picked up the pace in the next quarter, catching Stone Memorial and actually take a 26-23 advantage at halftime.
“We did really well the first quarter because we held them to four points, but then we gave up 22 in the second quarter,” Capps said. “After that it was a dogfight. I thought we locked back in during the fourth quarter. We had some momentum and we were able to get a score, then a stop. Another score, then another stop. That’s the name of the game.”
The two teams went back and forth heading into the second half. Neither team could gather much of an advantage. Bilbrey, along with Cade Capps and Jayden Eldridge kept Stone Memorial in the game. LA took a 41-38 lead as the fourth period began. That’s when Bilbrey went to work.
Behind Bilbrey’s 30-point outing, Capps scored 14 and Eldridge and Brady Lane scored eight each. Preston Mayberry scored six and Wyatt Grothe added five. Connor Bowman scored two.
Isaac Story led Livingston Academy with 30 points.
“Matthew got into a little foul trouble, so we had to sit him,” Coach Capps said. “He came back well rested on got on a roll. That was the spark we needed. We had guys play a lot of minutes because we were in foul trouble. That’s basketball and that is what you have to weather in the postseason.
“Matthew stepped his game up. He got in a rhythm early and saw the ball go in the hole. That kind of released everybody. Livingston couldn’t face guard Cade as much, Preston was able to knock down some shots. It is contagious when a guy sees the ball going in. He gets going and then his teammates get going. It is a nice thing to watch.”
Stone Memorial, who reached the consolation game after a semifinal loss to White County on Monday, will visit Page High School Saturday for the first round of the Region 4AAA Tournament in Franklin. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“I told the guys after the game, that I am thankful for that fourth quarter tonight because it kind of reminded them of who they are,” Coach Capps said. “Hopefully, we can build off this in the future.”
