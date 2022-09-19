The discussion of the biggest high school football win in Crossville history added another contender Friday night as the Stone Memorial Panthers defeated AP No. 7-ranked Upperman, 15-14.
“Great game and hard-fought,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “That’s a heck of a team. They’ve not lost a region game in years, and there’s a reason for that.”
The game-deciding points came with less than 35 seconds left as Stone Memorial (5-0, 2-0) scored on a fourth-down touchdown pass at the Upperman 4-yard line. Senior quarterback Hunter Heavilon found receiver Bear Eldridge on the left side of the end zone for six, cutting the Bees’ lead to 14-13.
Playing for the tie wasn’t an option for Samber and the Panthers; they were going for the win.
On the two-point conversion, Heavilon again took to the air, finding tight end Brady Lane uncovered in the end zone for a score, putting the Panthers up 15-14.
“Man, I’m just thinking don’t mess it up,” Heavilon said. “The game’s on the line, and Upperman’s a well-respected team. Man, they’re good. We just wanted it more.”
The game wasn’t won, yet, as the Panthers still had to kick off to Upperman (3-2, 1-1) with 33 seconds remaining.
A break in the kicking game came at the perfect time as Upperman fumbled the squib kick into the hands of the SMHS coverage team, sealing their 15-14 victory in Region 4-AAAA action.
Stone Memorial’s win over Upperman is the Bees’ first region defeat since the 2017 season. Upperman had won 23 consecutive region games entering Friday’s game at Stone Memorial.
After a scoreless first quarter, Upperman got on the scoreboard first in Friday’s contest with 8:44 remaining until halftime via a passing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
Stone Memorial would answer with a touchdown of their own with 2:49 left in the second quarter when Heavilon ran around the left side from more than 20 yards out for a touchdown. Justin Barnett’s extra point tied the game at 7-7.
The 7-7 stalemate would stand through three quarters before Upperman punched in a one-yard touchdown rush with 10:13 remaining to take a 14-7 lead over SMHS.
The teams traded empty drives before Stone Memorial took over at their own 18-yard line with 3:38 left, setting up their game-winning touchdown and conversion three minutes later.
Stone Memorial’s defense continued their stellar 2022 campaign, surrendering only 14 points to a formidable Upperman offense.
“I’m elated and happy,” said SMHS defensive coordinator Justin Qualls. “These kids and coaches deserve this. They’ve worked so hard.
“They (Upperman) are great,” he added. “They run the ball so hard, and have multiple weapons over there.”
The Panthers are currently 5-0 and travel to York Institute on shorter notice this week as they play Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
