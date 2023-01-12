The Stone Memorial Panthers were pitched a curveball in their basketball game with Macon County Tuesday night in Lafayette.
Instead of coming out and attacking the Panthers, the young home Tigers pulled the ball out and slowed down the offense. The scheme allows teams to keep bigger, faster teams from running their offense and the game becoming a track meet.
It took a little bit of adjustment, but Stone Memorial answered the call and ended up pulling away for a 45-18 victory.
“They tried to stall it, to sit on it. We had to get out and guard them and pressure them,” said Stone Memorial coach Neil Capps. “They didn’t have a double-digit quarter, so I guess if you feel like you can’t get out and run with a team you want to slow them down, throw them off their tempo, off their rhythm.
“I knew we were going to get people’s best efforts and that’s fine. But learning out to play and be successful in a lot of different situations and scenarios only makes us better. it took us about a quarter to get locked in to what they were doing and what we needed to do. We made the right adjustments, gain a little momentum and pull away.”
Macon County’s unusual strategy worked early. Stone Memorial led 3-2 after the first period and 16-10 at the intermission. But that’s when the Panthers began to pull away. Stone increased its lead in the second half, while also playing stellar defense. SMHS led 31-12 going into the final period.
Matthew Bilbrey led Stone Memorial (15-2, 5-0) in scoring with 18 points. Preston Mayberry tallied seven points, while Cade Capps and Brady Lane had six points each. Connor Bowman and Blake Holt scored four points a piece.
Cason Gregory led Macon County (5-14, 0-5) with 11 points in the loss.
“The way I look at it, if you don’t think your team can play with another team, then you probably don’t think your players are skilled enough to compete,” coach Capps said. “So, I thought the more we can pressure them the more likely they’re going to turn it over. We were able to score some easy buckets in transition.”
Late Macon charge dooms Stone girls
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers were well on their way to a victory Tuesday night at Macon County in Lafayette. SMHS opened the game on fire, but a late rally by the Tigerettes was too much for the Stone girls to handle in a 42-39 loss.
“We weren’t really being aggressive on offense or defense early in the game,” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “Mason County played a match-up zone that gave us a little bit of trouble early, but our girls adapted to it late. And they made some emotional plays at key times in the game.”
The Lady Panthers came out and got some big points from Kortney Headrick to grab an 11-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Macon County made a surge in the second half and took a one-point, 30-29, lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“We were doing a good job of competing, especially late in the game after falling behind,” said Buck. “We did rally and we gave ourselves a chance at the buzzer.”
Headrick, one of the top post players in the region, led Stone Memorial (7-13, 0-5) in scoring with 15 points. Kailee Waldo had nine points and Rachel Houston scored six. Lily Hinch and Paige Roberts tallied three each.
Karley Ramsey topped the scoring sheet for Macon County (6-11, 1-4) with 20 points.
“The first half was competitive and the only real separation came late in the game,” Buck said. “That’s where we fell behind by eight or 10 points. Then, we fought back and gave ourselves at chance.
“We had plenty of good looks in the game. Unfortunately, we missed a lot of shots that we are normally going to make, so we expect those to fall next time and take care of business.”
Stone Memorial will host Livingston Academy Jan. 17. The girls game is set to begin at 6 p.m. with the boys starting immediately following.
