Stone Memorial returns to Region 3-4A action this Friday night as the Macon County Tigers travel to Crossville.
Macon County enters the contest at 5-1 overall, as the Tigers suffered their lone loss of the season last week to Trousdale County, 21-13.
Stone Memorial comes in 2-4 after a thrilling overtime victory over previously unbeaten Kingston, 36-35.
Last season, Macon County won a low-scoring afair over SMHS, 16-6.
The contest will also serve as Stone Memorial’s homecoming with festivities scheduled for halftime.
Stone Memorial will rely on quarterback Bryant Carter once again, as the gunslinger threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 191 and another TD last week.
Macon County at Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
