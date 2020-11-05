With the regular season wrapped up, the Stone Memorial Panthers will turn their eyes toward the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs this Friday.
Stone Memorial faces one of the state’s biggest challenges, as they travel to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Tullahoma.
“We’re owning that,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “Everybody expects them to name the score. We’re happy to be in the playoffs.
“Forty eight minutes of football has to be played Friday night, and I hope it’s a mistake-free 48 minutes,” Samber added. “That will give us a shot. I think our kids will go compete.”
No. 2 Tullahoma enters Friday night at a perfect 10-0 and the Region 4-4A champion, making them the region’s overall No. 1 seed.
The Wildcats have victories this season over Shelbyville, Coffee County, Marshall County, Franklin County, Spring Hill, Lincoln County, Brainerd, Lawrence County, Nolensville and Maplewood.
Tullahoma has won its games this year by an average margin of 31 points and hasn’t had a game within one possession all season. The Wildcats haven’t given up more than 14 points in a game in 2020.
“Tullahoma is a good football team,” Samber said. “They’re No. 2 in the state for a reason. They’re explosive and physical.”
Though the Wildcats line up in a traditional Wing-T, their offensive production is anything but old school.
“It’s rare that you see a Wing-T team that can mash you and throw,” Samber added. “Jakobe Thomas is all over the field. They’re pushing him as a Mr. Football candidate, and he looks the part.”
Stone Memorial enters Friday night at 4-6 overall and is the No. 4 seed in Region 3-4A.
Though Stone Memorial faces a monumental challenge on the field, Samber and the Panthers are appreciative of their opportunity.
“Now more than ever, we’re just thankful for another week of football,” Samber said. This is our 11th week of football, and we’re thankful for another week to practice and have fun.”
A win Friday night would not only shake up the state’s playoff landscape, but would give SMHS its first playoff victory since 2015 against Giles County, 46-21.
Stone Memorial at No. 2 Tullahoma is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at https://gofan.co/app/events/135725 and will not be available at the gate.
