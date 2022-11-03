In the heat of last summer, midway through August, Derik Samber had a meeting with his football team.
The Stone Memorial High School football coach had something special for them. It wasn’t some great offensive strategy or a defensive game plan. It wasn’t even a motivational speech, even though Stone’s season opener with Lenoir City was just days away.
Instead, Samber gave his team a message, a vision he had for just what the team could do in 2022.
“To be honest, early in the season, just prior to Week 1, I told these kids they’re going to go somewhere Crossville football has never been,” Samber said earlier this week. “I have been very honest with this team about their potential and what lies ahead of them. It would be crazy for me to shy away from that.
“The guys have definitely bought in, and I think they have their own personal goals and collective goals. As a team, I spoke that over them early on, but they have taken ownership of it and done the work over the course of the season that gives them the opportunity to cash in on that potential.”
Samber will get the chance to see if his vision comes to fruition tonight (Friday) when the Panthers host the Hixson Wildcats in the first round of the Class 4A State Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., but pregame festivities, including tailgating opportunities, begin at 5.
History could be made by the Panthers in tonight’s game. According to school records, Stone Memorial has won only one playoff game in the history of the school, a 33-28 victory over East Hamilton in 2016. The Panthers lost 28-8 to Spring Hill the following week.
The coach said the players are excited to begin the postseason and very pleased their 9-1 record and No. 1 seed in the region allows them to host a playoff game, instead of traveling two or three hours for a road contest.
However, before any plans are made for the second round, Samber said the Panthers are focused on beating the Wildcats first. Hixson is 5-5 on the year and the fourth seed in the very difficult third region, where teams tend to beat up on each other.
“Their region has been similar to ours. The four teams that made the region have been very competitive with each other and that certainly applies to Hixson,” the coach said. “They’ve got some big kids up front and some very talented athletes, scary dangerous with their speed.”
Offensively, the Wildcats averaged 15 points per outing during the regular season, with most of the production coming from junior Michael Kendricks, sophomore Ronald Suttels, and senior James Harris. All three can fly, and Samber said they are threats to score every time they touch the ball.
Hixson coach Josh Owensby has also been known to use two quarterbacks in the same game. Sophomore William Barnard sees most of the action, with freshman A’dryon Stewart also seeing time under center.
“From all the scouting work we’ve done, Hixson is about 50-50 on offense, probably 53% run and 47% pass, over the back half of the season,” Samber said. “I think both of those guys are similar in skill set, so I think we have to play our game, to where we’re sound on defense. As long as we’re sound and doing our job, I think we will be prepared for either one.”
Defensively, Hixson has struggled slightly, though the Wildcats have been routed only once all season in a 34-0 loss to Lenoir City. They’re giving up an average of 22 points per game.
Samber said his offense has been working diligently this week on finishing when the Panthers get in the red zone. Last week against DeKalb County, Stone’s first drive of the game ended on the Tigers’ 3. Samber said he thinks he has that corrected.
“(Senior quarterback) Hunter (Heavilon) does a great job being in charge of the offense. However, we also have a lot of guys we try to be creative with in the running game,” Samber said. “Receivers senior Kaleb Flowers and junior Bear Eldridge are two guys we also try to get involved in the running game. Junior Houston Woody has been our bell cow back, and we’re not afraid to run Hunter when the situation calls for it. We try to make it so no one can key on any individual player and that is made easier by the caliber of athletes we have.”
He added that Owensby’s defensive scheme uses his team’s speed to try and smother opposing offenses. The defensive line will try to make Heavilon confused with coverages and force the QB to make decisions quicker than he wants to.
In the playoffs, when it is “win-or-go-home,” special teams could be crucial. The Panthers found out the importance of special teams the hard way earlier this season by giving away 14 points to Macon County in a 35-34 loss. Samber does not want that to happen again.
“That has made special teams a point of emphasis for us in practice,” Samber said. “In the playoffs, the margin for error is more slim than ever. Often time, breaks are made in the kicking game.”
Samber said his team will be ready when the game kicks off tonight, but he is also hoping Panther Nation will be loud and proud at the game. The veteran coach said he and the players appreciate the community support.
“Home playoff games are very difficult to come by. However, our community has been tremendous, and I believe they were our edge in the second half against DeKalb County,” Samber said. “Everybody in attendance felt a momentum shift, and that crowd was a huge part of that.
“I hope to see everybody in Crossville in Panther Stadium Friday. We’re preparing as hard as we can.”
In additional football news, Samber recently learned he and Flowers will be part of the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game on Dec. 9 in Clarksville. The game, which will feature many of the top senior players from around the state, will be on the campus of Austin Peay State University. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
