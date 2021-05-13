Stone Memorial soccer played its final game of 2021 on Monday, as the Panthers fell to Upperman in the first round of the District 6AA tournament.
SMHS and Upperman battled to a 1-1 tie after two overtimes before the game was settled on penalty kicks, where the Bees won by a final margin of 5-3.
After a back-and-forth start to the game, it was Upperman who scored first with 2:12 left until halftime. The Bees led 1-0 after the break.
Stone Memorial got on the board at the 20:43 remaining mark as Justin Barnett scored an incredible goal from outside the box, tying the game at one goal apiece.
The 1-1 score would stand for the duration of regulation and through two 10-minute overtime sessions before the game went to penalty kicks.
In the PK session, Upperman pulled away for the 5-3 win.
Photos from Monday’s game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
