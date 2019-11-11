The 2019 high school football season in Crossville has come to a close, as the Stone Memorial Panthers were defeated at Marshall County 39-8 Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Panthers were the final football team remaining from Crossville. The Cumberland County Jets finished their season Nov. 1 against DeKalb County.
Stone Memorial finished 2019 with a 3-8 overall record, with wins over Coalfield 26-12, Smith County 16-13, and Cumberland County 49-6.
“You play 10 teams, and nine of them were in the playoffs,” Samber said of the Panthers’ opponents this season. “Seven of the 10 won round one. The competition was a tall task.”
Ten seniors played their final contest in a Stone Memorial uniform Friday: Zach Street, Braxton Singer, Nathan Wyatt, Cedric Little, Brian Hoover, Gabe Hamby, Austin Gilmer, Brandon Wakefield, Norman Kemmer and Austin Jordan.
Marshall County found the end zone on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead with 8:30 left in the first quarter. The Tigers tacked on a field goal before the half to lead 10-0 at halftime.
The homestanding Tigers ran away with the contest midway through the third quarter as they scored 17 points in a 32-second span to lead 27-0 with 7:13 remaining in the third period.
In that stretch, a bad snap went through the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety to put Marshall County up 12-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, SMHS racked up three unsportsmanlike penalties to start Marshall County at the SMHS 6-yard line, where they scored a play later to go ahead 20-0.
Following that, Marshall County intercepted an SMHS pass and returned it to the five-yard line, scoring another touchdown a play later to lead 27-0.
The avalanche of bad luck didn’t stop there, as Marshall County blocked a punt two minutes later, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run to make the score 33-0. The Tigers scored once more on a 25-yard touchdown pass to lead 39-0 with 2:17 left in the third period.
“They’re really good,” Samber added. “They’re really well-coached. They’re always a quarterfinal team. The margin of error for us is so small with such a young team.”
Panther quarterback Bryant Carter would get his team on the scoreboard with 3:33 remaining, as the sophomore broke loose down the right side for a 50-yard touchdown run. Carter added the two-point conversion, making the final score 39-8.
2019 wraps up coach Samber’s second season with the Panthers.
“I feel like there’s a thousand things,” Samber said on the learning experience in year two. “Being adaptable was a lot of it. Personnel changes were big, too. Every year has its challenges. That’s high school football.”
“Our administration and coaching staff are awesome,” Samber added. “When you have those two pieces in place, success tends to follow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.