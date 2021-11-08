The 2021 Stone Memorial football season has come to a close, as the Panthers fell in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday at Red Bank, 41-6.
“We hate to see it end this way,” said SMHS head football coach Derik Samber. “We were really competitive for three quarters. Mistakes throughout got us. I’m proud of the way our kids fought.”
The Panthers will say goodbye to their senior class, the first four-year group under Samber.
“It’s a small group, but it’s the first group I’ve had all four years,” the coach said. “I’m really appreciative of those guys. I told them tonight that the only thing over is the game. They’re still part of our football family, and always welcome back.”
Stone Memorial went 6-5 this season and made their ninth consecutive playoff appearance.
“We improved over the course of the year,” Samber added. “We’re a young football team. We had a lot of growth, and there’s some places we can get better at for next season.”
Stone Memorial had their chances at Red Bank on Friday, but five turnovers ultimately sealed their fate against the Region 3-4A champion Lions.
After exchanging three-and-outs, Red Bank intercepted a tipped pass midway through the first period, setting up their first touchdown on a 38-yard run on fourth and one.
After taking a 7-0 lead, Red Bank’s fortunes would continue as Stone Memorial fumbled at the Red Bank five-yard line, where the Lions recovered and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
The Lions found the end zone once more in the first half on a 15-yard touchdown run set up by a good punt return, making the halftime score 21-0 in favor of Red Bank.
Stone Memorial made things interesting in the third quarter as Hunter Heavilon connected with receiver Chris Hannah on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:36 remaining in the third period to make the score 21-6.
Though it was a two-score game going into the fourth quarter, Red Bank closed strong and put up 20 fourth-quarter points to win by a final score of 41-6.
Photos from the game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.