Brian Parker, the Stone Memorial wrestling coach, is actually getting a little excited about the sectional championships taking place Feb. 18 at Soddy-Daisy High School. Some of the best programs in the area - if not the state — will be competing in the event. It is a Who’s Who of high school grappling.
But Parker says the competition is a good thing for his wrestlers. Stone Memorial will be represented by Cole Lester at 113 pounds, Aubrey Thompson at 145 pounds, Sam Bringhurst at 152 pounds and Khalili Dishman, competing in the 195-pound weight division.
“I thought these four wrestled really well at the regional,” Parker said. “We were only suppose to have two in the finals, but we ended up having four in the finals, with two champions. I had a few other kids where I thought we could have done better, but I am really proud of all of them.”
Lester and Bringhurst won their respective championships at the region, while Thompson and Dishman each finished second.
“You can’t afford to have a bad match at the sectional meet,” Parker said. “The kids know that three of the top teams in the state are in our section. Some of the finals matches in our section will be the finals matches at the state meet. It’s going to be tough. If they can get top four in our section, they’ve got a good chance to finish in the top four at state.
“But you’ve got to wrestle the whole match, you can’t afford to relax. You’v’e got to be in good shape. At this level, if you take a chance to relax, then somebody is scoring on you. That’s just the way it is. All four of them have the ability to advance to the state.”
Lester, the son of Carla and Ricky Lester, said he’s looking to make the most of his final season with the Panthers.
“I am hoping I do better this year than I did last year, and I am working hard in practice to make sure it will,” said Lester, who won the regional championship last year. “I want to go to state because I never have gone. I have been dreaming about it.
Thompson, on the other hand, has been to the state championships each of the last three years. He’s not been pleased with the results, so this is the senior’s opportunity to go out on a high note.
“I guess I do feel pressure,” said Thompson, the son of Glenn and Olana Thompson. “It would be bad to go to the state your freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, but not go your senior year. It depends on what kind of wrestler you are. The offensive guys seem to win more. I am doing my best to be more offensive.
“I would be excited if I could get back to state, but if I get there it will be a business as usual mindset. You can’t be nervous or frustrated because your performance will be affected.”
Bringhurst, the son of Mindy and Jeremy Bringhurst, transferred this year to Stone Memorial from Utah. He has certainly made the most of his first season in the black and gold.
“I probably need to work on my mind games, get in the zone quicker, and stay focused,” said Bringhurst, a sophomore. “It would be so great make it to state. That would be a good sign that all the hard work you’ve done all season is paying off.”
Junior Khalli Dishman, the son of Michelle and Will Woody, said not only is he working and the tactical part of his wrestling game, he’s also preparing for the sectional by working on the mental part of his game.
“Things have to change when you move into the sectional. The mindset has to change,” Dishman said. “I need to have things I need to do in my mind, and I need to be confident in them. The mental game is important. Be confident in yourself and strong in your mind.”
In other action, Stone Memorial will be sending four wrestlers to the girls’ regional championship Feb. 17 at Franklin County High School in Winchester. That roster will include Jaelyn Patton, Anna Scoville, Paige Patton and Hannah Simoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.