Tuesday’s shot at an upset came up short for the Stone Memorial Panthers, as they fell to district-leading Warren County, 56-40.
The Pioneers currently sit atop District 6AAA at 14-3 overall and 5-1 in district competition. The loss drops Stone Memorial to 7-10 overall and 3-3 in district play.
Stone Memorial led in the early portions of the contest, as the Panthers had a 13-12 advantage after one period of play.
Warren County took the lead in the second period and never looked back as they led 28-17 at halftime.
The Pioneers held off any Stone Memorial chances at a comeback in the second half to win by a final score of 56-40.
Dylan Whittenburg led the Panthers with nine points and three rebounds against the Pioneers.
Up next for Stone Memorial is a pivotal game against Cookeville, a District 6AAA foe the Panthers defeated 50-43 on Jan. 19.
Cookeville at Stone Memorial is scheduled for Friday with girls action tipping off at 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (40): Dylan Whittenburg 9, Will Hecker 6, Riley Day 6, Blake Holt 5, Jack Eldridge 4, Kaleb McCoy 3, Matthew Bilbrey 2, Chris Coudriet 2, Zach Boyd 2, Conner Bowman 1
