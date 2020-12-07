The Stone Memorial Panthers took their home court Friday night after a 13-day layoff to face Siegel, where the visiting Stars defeated SMHS 78-66.
“Siegel is a very good basketball team,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “We knew coming in. This wasn’t a surprise.”
The layoff was a factor for the Panthers.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve played, and that mattered,” said Capps. “You can’t stay consistent when you’re going up against your own teammates every day. There’s a level of complacency that sneaks in there.
“When you play against other people, it gets your competitive juices flowing,” he added.
Three Panthers hit double-figures in the loss. Senior Will Hecker led SMHS in scoring with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Senior Chris Coudriet posted 12 points and eight rebounds in his season debut for Stone Memorial.
Siegel took an early 13-7 lead over Stone Memorial with 2:20 left in the opening period.
SMHS briefly cut the Stars’ lead to four points (19-15) early in the second period before Siegel outscored the Panthers 27-14 throughout the rest of the period to lead 46-29 at halftime.
“We got off to a slow start. I think we were surprised at just how good they were,” Capps said. “They’ve got five guys out there and all of them can play.”
The Panthers settled in during the third period, staying even with Siegel throughout the period. The Stars led 61-43 going into the fourth period.
Stone Memorial got no closer than 12 points in the fourth period before falling by a final score of 78-66.
Despite the result, Capps sees the benefits of playing a high-level opponent at this point of the season.
“I’m tickled with how our guys settled in and fought back,” he said. This was a good game for us. This is stuff that we can’t manufacture in practice.”
The game was key in a return to consistency for the Panthers, who have had two games moved already due to COVID-19 and weather.
“We’re hoping like everybody else,” Capps said. “The key word for every coach in the country is flexibility. We hope everything goes smoothly so we can get all these games in.”
Stone Memorial falls to 0-3 with the loss to Siegel and looks to get in the win column Monday against cross-town rival Cumberland County.
Stone Memorial (66): Will Hecker 18, Jack Eldridge 14, Zach Boyd 14, Chris Coudriet 12, Matt Bilbrey 5, Kaleb McCoy 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.