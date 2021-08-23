A combination of turnovers and missed opportunities in the red zone cost the Stone Memorial High School Panthers dearly Friday night as Derik Samber’s squad dropped a 42-28 decision at Lenoir City in the season opener for both squads.
Stone Memorial committed four turnovers on the evening, three of which came after taking a 22-21 lead at halftime. The Panthers also went 0-3 on trips inside Lenoir City’s 20-yard line on the night.
The game started with both offenses on fire.
Lenoir City opened the contest with a 56-yard scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead with 8:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Stone Memorial answered 69 seconds later with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Heavilon to Kaleb Flowers. Heavilon set up the score with a 21-yard pass to Bryant Carter while Kyle Trentham added an 18-yard run.
After Ethan Lynch’s PAT, the score was tied at 7-7.
Lenoir City scored again on its next drive to take a 14-7 lead with 2:59 left in the first quarter.
Stone Memorial, however, again answered quickly, this time when Heavilon hit Flowers from 21 yards out to cap a 5-play, 71-yard drive.
Stone Memorial faked the 2-point conversion as Carter hit Jack Delk in the end zone to give the visitors a 15-14 lead.
The first big play by either defense came of the first play after the ensuing kickoff when Stone Memorial recorded a sack. The ball was knocked free on the play and Stone Memorial’s Wyatt Newcome scooped up the loose ball and returned it 25 yards to the end zone for a 22-14 lead with 27 seconds to play in the first period.
Stone Memorial appeared ready to add to its lead midway through the second quarter. The Panthers used a 40-yard run from Heavilon to reach the 15, but a Lenoir City defender made a great play two plays later with an interception at the goal line to stop the drive.
Lenoir City then marched 80 yards in 12 plays to close the gap to 22-21 at the half.
Stone Memorial’s second turnover of the night came when Lenoir City picked off a pass on the first play of the third quarter.
The hometown Panthers scored four plays later to take a 28-22 lead with 9:59 to play in the third quarter.
Just as in the first quarter, Stone Memorial answered quickly as Heavilon tossed a 65-yard bomb to Flowers to tie the game at 28 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.
The game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but just like the third, Stone Memorial turned the ball over on the first play of the period.
Lenoir City answered with a 39-yard scoring drive to take a 35-28 lead with 11:14 remaining.
Another turnover led to another short field for the home team as Lenoir City made the score 42-28 with 7:31 to play following a 6-yard drive.
Stone Memorial threatened late as they put together a 17-play drive that got as close as the Lenoir City 1-yard line, but they could not score as Lenoir City won the Battle of the Panthers.
Stone Memorial starts 2021 at 0-1 overall and will attempt to right their season this Friday as they host East Ridge in their home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
