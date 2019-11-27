A late push from East Hamilton was too much for the Stone Memorial Panthers to overcome Tuesday night as the visiting Hurricanes defeated SMHS 58-55.
“We got a little complacent,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “We thought East Hamilton was going to roll over. They came out and fought, and we let them hang around with our turnovers at the most inopportune times.”
The teams traded blows throughout the first half as Stone Memorial led 18-15 after the first period and 31-27 at halftime. SMHS’ Jack Eldridge and Zach Street each had six points at the break.
With 4:25 left in the third period, the Hurricanes finally caught up, taking a 40-38 lead over Stone Memorial. SMHS was able to recover and hold a 47-42 lead going into the final period.
With the contest tied at 52 with under a minute remaining, East Hamilton hit two free throws to take a 54-52 lead with 35 seconds left.
“We were able to execute a set down the stretch, and got a good look out of it,” Capps said. “But we weren’t able to finish. We went back and fouled, and they hit two free throws.”
EHHS was able to grow their lead to 56-52 with 18 seconds left before Panther sophomore Hunter Wattenbarger drained a three-pointer with 7.6 seconds left, cutting the East Hamilton lead to 56-55. The ‘Canes followed with two free throws and held off the final SMHS shot attempt, winning 58-55.
“We just didn’t make plays down the stretch,” Capps said. “They (East Hamilton) did what they had to do.
“The only way to learn how to make plays down the stretch is to be in tight games. That’s two games that we were in it close and were not able to finish them out. We play hard, but there’s still times that we take mental breaks out there.”
The Panthers are 2-2 overall so far and will travel to York Institute next Monday.
Stone Memorial (55): Jack Eldridge 15, Zach Street 12, Hunter Wattenbarger 10, Andre Flores 7, Kaleb McCoy 7, Chris Coudriet 2, Will Hecker 2
