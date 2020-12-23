The Stone Memorial Panthers returned to action Monday afternoon with a trip to Webb School of Knoxville, where they were defeated by the Spartans 68-63.
Panther guard Will Hecker led Stone Memorial in scoring with 21 points and three rebounds.
Jack Eldridge posted 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for his team.
Webb jumped ahead early, as the Spartans led 22-13 after one quarter. The Spartans held their lead throughout the second quarter before a Stone Memorial run before halftime cut their deficit to only one point at 35-34.
Midway through the third quarter, Stone Memorial broke through and took a 38-35 lead over the Spartans and led 43-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Stone Memorial led by as many as six points (54-48) in the final quarter before Webb put together a 20-9 run in the final minutes to win by a final score of 68-63.
Stone Memorial falls to 1-5 overall and finished up their pre-Christmas slate on Monday. Stone Memorial is scheduled to play next in the Maryville Christmas tournament Dec. 28-30.
Stone Memorial (63): Will Hecker 21, Jack Eldridge 12, Kaleb McCoy 10, Zach Boyd 6, Matthew Bilbrey 4, Chris Coudriet 4, Dylan Whittenburg 3, Blake Holt 3
