Stone Memorial suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, as they fell to Watertown 4-3.
The Panthers entered the contest 2-0 after wins over Bledsoe County earlier in the week.
Stone Memorial took the lead against Watertown in the bottom of the second inning as a Cade McClellan single scored Tanner Hurd, putting SMHS ahead 1-0.
The Purple Tigers answered and tied the contest at 1 apiece in the top of the third inning.
Stone Memorial got back ahead in the bottom of the third as an Anthony Sherrill ground-out scored Cameron McDonald.
Watertown responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to lead 3-2.
The Panthers tied the game back up in the bottom of the fifth via a Nick Osmun run, tying the game at three runs each.
Watertown scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh to win by a final score of 4-3.
SMHS is 2-1 overall following Saturday’s game.
Stone Memorial hosted Cumberland County on Monday and will travel to Gatlinburg Thursday and Friday before returning home to host White County next week.
