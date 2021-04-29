Stone Memorial traveled west to Upperman Tuesday evening and fell to the Bees in a tight contest, 2-1.
Neither team found the back of the net during the first half, leaving the game tied at zero going into the final 40 minutes.
Upperman struck first in the second half, scoring with 20:55 remaining to take a 1-0 lead.
The Bees would go ahead 2-0 before Stone Memorial’s Ethan Lynch would find the back of the net, cutting the Upperman lead to 2-1 late in the second half. Lynch’s goal was assisted by Devin Dothard.
The Panthers would get no closer, however, as the Bees would hold off the final push by Stone Memorial to win 2-1.
Gavin Potter recorded six saves in the net for the Panthers.
Stone Memorial was scheduled to host senior night this Thursday, weather permitting.
The District 6AA tournament is slated to begin Monday, May 10.
