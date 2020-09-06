Region play opened Friday night for the Stone Memorial Panthers as they were taken down in a back-and-forth contest with the DeKalb County Tigers, 31-30.
“Tremendous effort by our kids,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “DeKalb County has a tremendous, senior-heavy team. I’m never okay with a loss on this stage, but our kids competed and made plays.”
The Panthers found themselves without starting quarterback Bryant Carter for the evening, resulting in Hunter Heavilon and Braden Looper taking over the role on short notice.
“Hunter is a great kid and competitor,” Samber said. “Braden had some spot reps there and he was ready. It’s the most important position in sports, and we’ve had four different quarterbacks ready since June.”
DeKalb County’s offense, led by prolific passer Axel Aldino, wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as they found the end zone on the game’s opening drive via a 22-yard touchdown pass. With 9:17 remaining in the opening period, the Tigers led Stone Memorial 7-0.
After a three-and-out on the SMHS opening drive, the Panther special teams unit stepped up and forced a fumble on DeKalb’s punt return, putting Stone Memorial deep in DCHS territory at the 37-yard line.
“The story of the game is the kids we had step up,” Samber said on special teams. “Having so many kids step in and make plays is huge.”
The recovery set up a Heavilon 12-yard touchdown run two minutes later, getting the Panthers on the board at 7-6 with 5:13 left in the opening period.
DeKalb County would find the end zone twice in the following six minutes, as Aldino broke loose on a 55-yard touchdown run late in the first period before DeKalb punched in another touchdown with 8:30 left in the half.
Facing a 21-6 deficit, the Panthers needed a spark. Freshman Bear Eldridge answered the call, returning the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a Stone Memorial touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-12.
DeKalb County remained poised, marching down the field on their following drive to set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Aldino to push their lead to 28-12 with 4:42 left until halftime.
On the ensuing drive, Heavilon took to the air and found Caleb Flowers for a 45-yard touchdown pass, keeping the Panthers alive at 28-18 with 2:22 left until halftime.
After the SMHS defense force a three-and-out, the Panthers had one more drive before the break with 1:04 on the clock from their own 40-yard line. Heavilon again found success in the air, hitting senior receiver Jeremy Faalafua at the one-yard line, setting himself up for a quarterback sneak on the following play for six points with 12 seconds on the clock.
After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Panthers had cut the DeKalb County lead to only four points at halftime, 28-24.
The teams traded empty drives to start the second half before the Panthers found daylight as running back Nick Coble scampered in for a 15-yard touchdown run, putting the Panthers ahead 30-28 with 4:09 left in the third period.
DeKalb County answered with a solid drive to the SMHS 14-yard line, where they set up and hit a 31-yard field goal to take a 31-28 lead with 31 seconds left in the third period.
After empty drives throughout the early part of the period, Stone Memorial took over at their own 22-yard line with 1:40 on the clock. Stone Memorial made it into DeKalb County territory before a turnover with 13 seconds remaining sealed the Panthers’ fate, giving the visiting Tigers a 31-30 Region 3-4A victory.
“The message to our kids all year is respond,” Samber said. “Tonight it was 28-12, and we responded to make it 28-24 before the half.”
Stone Memorial falls to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in region play. The Panthers will host non-region foe Christian Academy of Knoxville this Friday at Panther Stadium with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
