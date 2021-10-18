The Stone Memorial Panthers suffered a setback Friday night as they fell at Macon County, 21-19.
“Our kids fought hard,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “That’s a good Macon County football team. They were physical up front. We had too many critical errors on our part.”
Stone Memorial’s defense stepped up early, picking off two Macon County passes off in the first quarter. Braden Looper hauled in the first one, followed by Kaleb Flowers.
Flowers’ INT set up Stone Memorial’s first touchdown, a 21-yard rush around the right side with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter.
Ethan Lynch added the extra point to put SMHS up 7-0.
Macon County answered early in the second period on a four-yard rush to tie the game at seven points each with 11:17 remaining until halftime.
Stone Memorial quarterback Hunter Heavilon responded with a 16-yard strike to receiver Kaleb Flowers on the following possession to put SMHS up 13-7 with 8:25 left in the second quarter.
It was Macon County who would hold the lead at halftime, however, as the Tigers blocked a punt late in the second quarter and scored a few plays later, taking a 14-13 lead.
Macon County pushed their lead to eight points with 5:56 left in the third quarter via a QB sneak to take a 21-13 lead.
Stone Memorial didn’t go away quietly, as Heavilon hit Bryant Carter in the middle of the field for a highlight-reel reception en route to an 86-yard touchdown, cutting the Macon County lead to 21-19.
The Panthers tried a two-point conversion but failed, giving the Tigers a two-point lead they held for the duration of the game.
The loss drops Stone Memorial to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 4-4A play.
As of Oct. 19, Upperman stands alone at the top of the region standings at 4-0. Macon County is second at 3-1, followed by DeKalb County and Stone Memorial tied for third at 2-2.
Cumberland County comes in at 1-3 in region play, followed by Livingston Academy at 0-4.
The Panthers play a critical region game against DeKalb County in two weeks to break their third-place tie.
Before the, SMHS will take the field next at Kingston on Friday for non-region action against the Class 3A top-10 Jackets.
Photos and video highlights from Friday’s game at Macon County are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
