The Stone Memorial Panthers were a basket away from picking up a District 6AAA road victory Tuesday night, but the Warren County Pioneers defended their home court 68-66 in overtime.
After trailing for most of the first three quarters, SMHS stormed back to take a 45-42 lead early in the fourth.
The teams traded baskets throughout the period, with Chris Coudriet hitting the game-tying shot to force overtime with 20 seconds remaining.
Warren County took a 68-66 lead via free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining and kept the Panthers from getting a final shot off, dropping SMHS to 4-2 in 6AAA competition and 16-8 overall. Stone Memorial will play next on Monday at Cookeville.
Stone Memorial (66): Chris Coudriet 19, Zach Street 17, Zach Boyd 11, Will Hecker 9, Hunter Wattenbarger 4, Jack Eldridge 4, Riley Day 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.