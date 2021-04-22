The Stone Memorial Panthers returned to District 6AAA competiton this week against Warren County, where the Pioneers recorded two wins against SMHS on Monday and Tuesday.
Warren County won game one in McMinnville, 7-0, and took game two in Crossville by a score of
5-2.
In the first game, Cade McClellan went 2-3 at the plate for Stone Memorial.
Warren County found a run in the bottom of the second and another in the bottom of the fifth to lead 2-0 going into the sixth.
It was the sixth inning where Warren County secured their win, scoring five runs in the bottom half of the frame to win by a final score of 7-0.
Game two in Crossville saw Stone Memorial rally in the sixth inning, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as the Panthers fell 5-2.
Warren County posted three runs in the top of the fourth and another in the top of the sixth.
SMHS’s two runs came in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Anthony Sherrill, scoring Cameron McDonald.
Stone Memorial falls to 11-8 overall and 3-3 overall in District 6AAA play.
The Panthers hosted Upperman on Thursday and travel to Oak Ridge on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.