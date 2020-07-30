After a rainout on Monday, the Stone Memorial golf team hit the links for their opening match of the season and dominated Rockwood 160-214 in a nine-hole match.
The Panthers were led by Brady Brewer, a state tournament qualifier a year ago, who shot a 37 on the front nine at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain, SMHS’ home course.
Brewer was followed by Billy Drainas at 39 and Nolan Wyatt at 41.
Will Magnusson turned in a 43 and Kaleb McCoy shot a 44 to round out the Panthers’ top 5.
Stone Memorial will stay home at Bear Trace next week as they host Kingston in a nine-hole match beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The following Monday will see the Panthers travel to the Early Bird Open at Cookeville on Aug. 10.
Future results from Panther golf can also be found online atwww.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.