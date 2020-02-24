The Stone Memorial Panthers came up short in the District 6AAA semifinals on Friday night, as they fell to Warren County 62-55.
Stone Memorial led by as many as eight points (38-30) in the third quarter before a 14-0 run by the Pioneers sealed the deal.
The Panthers’ scoring was balanced in the defeat, as four players scored at least nine points.
Chris Coudriet led the way with 11, followed by Jack Eldridge and Zach Boyd with 10 points and Will Hecker with nine.
Stone Memorial is still alive in postseason play, as the Panthers will play Cookeville in Tuesday night’s District 6AAA consolation game.
The Panthers will then travel for the first round of the Region 3AAA tournament Saturday, opponent to be determined.
Stone Memorial (55): Chris Coudriet 11, Jack Eldridge 10, Zach Boyd 10, Will Hecker 9, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Zach Street 6, Hunter Wattenbarger 3
